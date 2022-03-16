Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 17,379 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 17,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.36 per share, with a total value of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

NYSE DUOL opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

