Duratec Ltd (ASX:DUR) Insider Buys A$32,846.08 in Stock

Duratec Ltd (ASX:DUR – Get Rating) insider Robert (Phil) Harcourt acquired 98,048 shares of Duratec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$32,846.08 ($23,630.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.
