DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

