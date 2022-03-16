Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.57

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 48659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $284,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

