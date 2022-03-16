E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.On from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

