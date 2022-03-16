E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,728 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

