easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,566.0 days.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$6.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

