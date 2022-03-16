easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,566.0 days.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$6.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.