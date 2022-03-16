eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

