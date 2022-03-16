EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $24.11. EchoStar shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1,614 shares.

Specifically, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

About EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

