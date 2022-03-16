Edmp Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.1% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $218.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

