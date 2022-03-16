Edmp Inc. Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

