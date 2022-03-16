Edwin D. Johnson Sells 4,612 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $417,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

