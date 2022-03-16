Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

