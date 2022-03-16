Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

