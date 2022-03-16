Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.24.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

