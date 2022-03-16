Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops One Day Volume of $64,000.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $64,000.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.19 or 0.06640931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,744.72 or 0.99949814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

