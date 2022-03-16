Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Down 7.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.34. 323,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 449,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.26.

The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.68.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

