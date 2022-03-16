Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

EFX stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$7.55. 67,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,760. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$677.08 million and a P/E ratio of -35.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

