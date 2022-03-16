Energy Focus (EFOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
