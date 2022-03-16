Energy Focus (EFOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

