Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Enfusion stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

