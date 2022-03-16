ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 505.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

ENN Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

