Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enova International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

