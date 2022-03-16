Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $33.50

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $35.00. Enova International shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 4,390 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Get Enova International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.