Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley bought 5,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

