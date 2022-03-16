Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.90

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 2589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

