eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $534,402.85 and approximately $105,406.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

