Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.