Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $77.45 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. 3,682,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

