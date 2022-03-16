EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.54.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.