EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.54.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

