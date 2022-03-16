Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,391 Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $391.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

