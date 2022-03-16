Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $367,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SYK opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.95.
Stryker Profile (Get Rating)
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
