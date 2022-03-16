Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $455,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,271,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,281. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

