Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Shares of ECL opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

