EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 1,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $41.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 52,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $768,301.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,181,811 shares of company stock valued at $17,640,967 and have sold 22,990 shares valued at $355,664. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

