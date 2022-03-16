Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Everspin Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
