Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) will report sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 44,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,822. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.32.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.