Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $1.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $34.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.96 million to $40.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.81 million to $94.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 44,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,822. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.32.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

