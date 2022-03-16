Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

FMC stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $127.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

