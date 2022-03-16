Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,471 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

