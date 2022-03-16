Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 30.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE MANU opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.