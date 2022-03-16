Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1,013.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

JCI opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

