Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $305,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Best Buy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,767 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,727 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,183 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

