Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $6,677,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $307,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 293.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

