Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $181.95 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $141.94 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day moving average is $231.61. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.