Exeedme Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $911,643.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.92 or 0.06685283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.93 or 0.99697002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

