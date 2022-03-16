eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.46

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 2306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,584 shares of company stock worth $11,510,777 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

