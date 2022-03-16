Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

EXPE stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,375,850. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

