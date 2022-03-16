F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. F45 Training updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

F45 Training stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,871. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 125,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

