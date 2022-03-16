Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.15.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

