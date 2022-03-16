Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,827,000 after buying an additional 665,086 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 237.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 50.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,065,000 after buying an additional 2,708,880 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.