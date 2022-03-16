Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE:FSS opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.